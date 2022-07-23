Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.7 %

SNA stock opened at $213.27 on Friday. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $235.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.80.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 237,843 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,637,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,298,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SNA. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.60.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

