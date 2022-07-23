SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Hits $1.08 on Major Exchanges

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00004781 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $499,093.25 and approximately $31,170.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap.

SnowSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

