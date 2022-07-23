Sonoco Products (SON) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on September 9th

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Sonoco Products has a payout ratio of 35.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Sonoco Products stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $67.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In other news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sonoco Products by 39.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 71.0% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 55.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth $688,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $4,158,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

See Also

