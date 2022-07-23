Spaceswap Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges (MILK2)

Spaceswap (MILK2) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Spaceswap has a market cap of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spaceswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded flat against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016656 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001824 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032624 BTC.
Spaceswap Profile
Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi. Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app.
Buying and Selling Spaceswap
