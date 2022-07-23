Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Shares Down 1.3%

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78. 2,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 48,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Spark Power Group from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Spark Power Group alerts:

Spark Power Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$58.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.94.

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power ‘on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.