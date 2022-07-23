SparkPoint Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (SRK)

SparkPoint (SRK) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $297,142.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SparkPoint

SRK is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,444,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,668,799,090 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io.

SparkPoint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

