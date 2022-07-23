Stably USD (USDS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,340.00

Stably USD (USDS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Stably USD has a market cap of $481,097.61 and approximately $7,340.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Stably USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,568.62 or 0.99988414 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004435 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006690 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003825 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Stably USD Profile
Stably USD (USDS) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,432,248 coins and its circulating supply is 481,251 coins. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog.
Buying and Selling Stably USD
