Stack Financial Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.8% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $30,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,836,000 after buying an additional 587,676 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,498,000 after buying an additional 377,681 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,166,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $235,929,000 after purchasing an additional 312,205 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.63.

LOW opened at $195.58 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.12 and its 200 day moving average is $207.76. The stock has a market cap of $125.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

