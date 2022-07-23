STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from STAR Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.31.
STAR Financial Group Price Performance
STAR Financial Group stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. STAR Financial Group has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $94.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.40.
About STAR Financial Group
