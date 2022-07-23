State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 1,955 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Moderna worth $35,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,462,000 after purchasing an additional 772,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,502 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP raised its position in Moderna by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Moderna by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,555 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,487,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,363,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,487,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,363,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $1,144,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,934,364.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 535,029 shares of company stock valued at $78,604,265 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $163.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.85. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.