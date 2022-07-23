State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $43,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,457,000 after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,031,184,000 after buying an additional 159,817 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after buying an additional 489,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,725,000 after buying an additional 237,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,203,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,925,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Cowen increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $610.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $701.43.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,300 shares of company stock worth $1,434,281 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $586.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $614.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $637.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.09 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 39.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.