State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,070 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $32,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,314,420,000 after buying an additional 44,161 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,472,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,126,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,006,000 after purchasing an additional 321,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.33.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $234.56 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.48.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

