Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $1.74 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,068 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 26,126 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,145 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 12,009 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $83.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.53. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

