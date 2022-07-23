Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target to C$2.50

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TGB has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.69.

Taseko Mines Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of TGB opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.41.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.42 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 88.1% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,462,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 7,437.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,409 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,712 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,832,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 18.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,913,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 663.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 819,644 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 712,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

