StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Advaxis Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADXS opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.21. Advaxis has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $51.60.
About Advaxis
