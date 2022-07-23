Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR – Get Rating) shares rose 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 85.25 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 84 ($1.00). Approximately 132,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 256,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($0.98).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Sureserve Group alerts:

Sureserve Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 83.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 85.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £139.15 million and a P/E ratio of 1,200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Sureserve Group

About Sureserve Group

In other Sureserve Group news, insider Nick Winks bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($25,104.60).

(Get Rating)

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sureserve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sureserve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.