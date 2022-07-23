Swing (SWING) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.00

Swing (SWING) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Swing has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One Swing coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. Swing has a market cap of $140,454.23 and approximately $2.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Swing Coin Profile

SWING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Swing’s total supply is 5,905,851 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

According to CryptoCompare, “SwingCoin is a cryptocurrency that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. SwingCoin is a Pow/PoS hybrid with strategic block rewards. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

