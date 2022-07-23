Switch (ESH) Market Cap Hits $62,041.64

Switch (ESH) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Switch coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Switch has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Switch has a total market cap of $62,041.64 and $2.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Switch alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.24 or 0.00436692 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000177 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000342 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000794 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $519.13 or 0.02331308 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00349442 BTC.

Switch Coin Profile

Switch (ESH) is a coin. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag. Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag.

Switch Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.