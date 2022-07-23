Sylo Market Capitalization Achieves $11.47 Million (SYLO)

Sylo (SYLO) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Sylo coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Sylo has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $982,322.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sylo has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000758 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000123 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000422 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo (SYLO) is a coin. It launched on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io.

Sylo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

