Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €114.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($115.15) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($126.26) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($108.08) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($116.16) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($109.09) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($103.03) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

SY1 opened at €111.05 ($112.17) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €103.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €106.61. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($57.54) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($74.22).

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

