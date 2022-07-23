SYNC Network Price Up 26.8% Over Last 7 Days (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $2,929.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00213971 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005146 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001140 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.26 or 0.00586724 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,446,028 coins and its circulating supply is 117,899,837 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SYNC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

According to CryptoCompare, "SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. "

