Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Announces Earnings Results

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Synovus Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,328. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.93.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNV. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synovus Financial news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,637,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,232,000 after acquiring an additional 207,867 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 33.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,403,000 after acquiring an additional 190,146 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 743,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,445,000 after purchasing an additional 26,044 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 78.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 720,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,308,000 after purchasing an additional 317,619 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $20,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

