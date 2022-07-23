Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TKO. TD Securities dropped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.85 to C$1.70 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.73.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

TKO opened at C$1.31 on Tuesday. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of C$1.15 and a 52-week high of C$3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79. The company has a market cap of C$375.04 million and a P/E ratio of 6.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.25.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$118.33 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.1606375 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

See Also

