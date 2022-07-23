TD Securities Boosts Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target to C$17.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MLLGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Mullen Group Stock Up 6.1 %

OTCMKTS MLLGF opened at $10.79 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

