Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 46.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare updated its Q3 guidance to $1.14-1.36 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.80-7.00 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 6.0 %

THC stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,775,000 after acquiring an additional 77,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after buying an additional 78,687 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after buying an additional 415,945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,938,000 after buying an additional 32,875 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,595,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on THC. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

