Terrace Energy Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, July 25th (OTCMKTS:TCRRF)

Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, July 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 25th.

Terrace Energy Price Performance

Shares of TCRRF stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. Terrace Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

About Terrace Energy

Terrace Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company was formerly known as Terrace Resources Inc and changed its name to Terrace Energy Corp.

