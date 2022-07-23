The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

Boeing Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $158.16 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $241.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.55 and its 200-day moving average is $170.73.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

