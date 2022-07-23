The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC – Get Rating) fell 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 74 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 74.50 ($0.89). 100,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 110,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.50 ($0.90).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.91) price target on shares of The City Pub Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

The City Pub Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 90.80. The stock has a market cap of £78.29 million and a PE ratio of -26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84.

Insider Activity at The City Pub Group

About The City Pub Group

In other news, insider Richard Prickett bought 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 81 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £40,500 ($48,416.02). Also, insider Toby Smith purchased 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £56,400 ($67,423.79).

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 41 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

