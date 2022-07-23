The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC – Get Rating) fell 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 74 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 74.50 ($0.89). 100,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 110,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.50 ($0.90).
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.91) price target on shares of The City Pub Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 90.80. The stock has a market cap of £78.29 million and a PE ratio of -26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84.
The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 41 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.
