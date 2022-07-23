The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €940.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €940.00 ($949.49) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASML. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($707.07) price target on ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays set a €950.00 ($959.60) price target on ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €630.00 ($636.36) target price on ASML in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €960.00 ($969.70) target price on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €475.00 ($479.80) target price on ASML in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

ASML Stock Performance

