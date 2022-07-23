The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€60.00” Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($60.61) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NEM. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($70.71) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($90.91) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($95.96) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €90.00 ($90.91) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €83.00 ($83.84) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Nemetschek Stock Performance

ETR NEM opened at €61.20 ($61.82) on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €52.80 ($53.33) and a fifty-two week high of €116.15 ($117.32). The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of €61.21 and a 200-day moving average of €73.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

