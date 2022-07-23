The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 180 ($2.15) price target on the stock.

The Pebble Group Price Performance

Shares of PEBB stock opened at GBX 98 ($1.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 109.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The Pebble Group has a 12 month low of GBX 85 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 164.65 ($1.97). The company has a market capitalization of £164.10 million and a P/E ratio of 2,450.00.

Get The Pebble Group alerts:

About The Pebble Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

The Pebble Group plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.