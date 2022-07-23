The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 180 ($2.15) price target on the stock.
The Pebble Group Price Performance
Shares of PEBB stock opened at GBX 98 ($1.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 109.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The Pebble Group has a 12 month low of GBX 85 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 164.65 ($1.97). The company has a market capitalization of £164.10 million and a P/E ratio of 2,450.00.
About The Pebble Group
