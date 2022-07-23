The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 625,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,101 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Southern worth $45,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.7% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

Shares of SO stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.70. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The company has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

