THEKEY (TKY) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

THEKEY (TKY) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $649,739.34 and $184,183.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000032 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000151 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip.

THEKEY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.