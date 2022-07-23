Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.48-$9.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.95 billion-$14.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.88 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $239.95.

TSCO traded down $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.58. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

