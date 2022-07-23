Triumph Capital Management Acquires New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,665 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in Target by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Target by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Trading Down 0.6 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.92.

Shares of Target stock opened at $157.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.53. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

