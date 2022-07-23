Triumph Capital Management Has $277,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Triumph Capital Management lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.02.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $394.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $423.55 and its 200-day moving average is $421.54. The company has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

