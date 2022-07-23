Triumph Capital Management Has $333,000 Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Triumph Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNOV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1,531.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 413,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after buying an additional 388,177 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 295,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after buying an additional 199,116 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 188,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 84,669 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 274,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after buying an additional 83,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at about $2,688,000.

Shares of FNOV opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

