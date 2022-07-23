Triumph Capital Management Has $379,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Triumph Capital Management lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,598,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $220.07 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $329.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.47 and a 200 day moving average of $235.84.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

