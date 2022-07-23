Triumph Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)

Triumph Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management owned 0.16% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $304,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:FMAR opened at $31.16 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $34.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10.

