Triumph Capital Management Makes New $520,000 Investment in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. Triumph Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Global X SuperDividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Price Performance

SDIV opened at $9.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $13.77.

