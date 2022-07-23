Triumph Capital Management Purchases 8,048 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Triumph Capital Management increased its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE NYCB opened at $9.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.95. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

