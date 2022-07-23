Triumph Capital Management Sells 7,387 Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,387 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in DLocal were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in DLocal by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in DLocal by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in DLocal by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DLO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

NASDAQ DLO opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal Limited has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). DLocal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.56 million. The business’s revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

