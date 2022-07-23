Triumph Capital Management Sells 855 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Triumph Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 0.27% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 578.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 0.7 %

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.42. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $38.43.

