TRON (TRX) Trading Down 4.1% This Week

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and approximately $428.27 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000187 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002357 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,434,623,814 coins and its circulating supply is 92,434,623,097 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

