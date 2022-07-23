TrustSwap Market Cap Reaches $22.01 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded up 2% against the dollar. TrustSwap has a market cap of $22.01 million and approximately $244,183.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,363.08 or 1.00003555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,570,664 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrustSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.