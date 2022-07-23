U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on USB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.47.

NYSE USB opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $52.92. The company has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

