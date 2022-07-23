UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

UFP Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 21.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. UFP Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $7.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

UFP Industries stock opened at $84.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.53. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.40.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.99. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,323,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,685,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,323,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,685,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $442,963.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,116,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,880. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

