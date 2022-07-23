Unibright Price Up 23.2% Over Last Week (UBT)

Unibright (UBT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Unibright coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unibright has a total market cap of $33.39 million and $238,580.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unibright has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,197.11 or 0.99993125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004503 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO.

Buying and Selling Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

