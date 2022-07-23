Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $391,267,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,685,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,019,000 after buying an additional 808,143 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Unilever by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,480,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,655,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,484,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL opened at $47.02 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $58.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.16.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.01.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

