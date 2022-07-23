United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.51

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.51 and traded as low as $25.26. United Bancshares shares last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 790 shares changing hands.

United Bancshares Stock Down 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $81.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter.

United Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in United Bancshares by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Bancshares by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.